Revealed! Taapsee Pannu’s paycheck for Dunki

Mumbai: The most-awaited trailer for Rajkumar Hirani’s next film, “Dunki,” hit the internet on Tuesday, causing a buzz across various social media platforms. This marks Shah Rukh Khan’s third movie release of 2023, and fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s arrival on December 21.

Dunki features Taapsee Pannu as the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan, with both actors receiving admiration from fans for their roles. The trailer has gone viral, with audiences expressing curiosity about the latest updates, including insights into the cast’s remuneration.

Taapsee Pannu’s Dunki Remuneration

Taapsee Pannu, one of the celebrated actresses in Bollywood, is set to take home a substantial Rs 11 crore for her portrayal of Mannu in Dunki, as per various reports. Fans are eagerly anticipating the on-screen chemistry between King Khan and Taapsee.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, “Dunki” promises to be a captivating cinematic experience. Notably, this film marks the first collaboration between SRK and Hirani.

As the release date approaches, fans can’t wait to witness the magic that Dunki is expected to bring to the big screen, making it a must-watch film this December.