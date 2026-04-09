Revenue Inspector nabbed by Telangana ACB over Rs 10,000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, April 9, arrested a Revenue Inspector from Peddapalli district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

According to the ACB, the accused officer, Sedanka Sriman, posted at the Tahsildar’s office in Anthargam mandal, had demanded the bribe for conducting a field enquiry of the complainant’s land under the Bhu Bharathi Act 2025 and submit the report to the Tahsildar.

Also Read Hyderabad: ACB nabs PJTSAU associate dean for taking Rs 1L bribe

Forest officers nabbed in Adilabad

In a separate case, the Forest Range Officer of Adilabad’s Boath Range was caught for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000.

The officer, T Pranay, had accepted the bribe to release a pending payment of Rs 5,09,000 for supplying water to the Haritha Haram project under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the ACB said.

He had routed the bribe through S Parshuram, a Junior Assistant, it added.