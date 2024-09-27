Revised land prices in Telangana likely to be implemented in November

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to revise the land prices across the state from November 2024. The study of the open market value of land has already been completed by the stamps and registration department, which will soon be submitting its report to revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

As per reports, the state government has already sought public opinion on the Telangana Record of Rights Bill (RoR), 2024.

Reports state that since the official market value of land in Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts has been lower than the open market prices, there are chances for the stamps and registration department to increase the government-established market prices.

In areas like Adilabad and Khammam, where the open market prices are lesser than the government-established market prices, chances are that the prices could be slashed by the government.

There are also chances for reducing the current registration charges from the present 7.5 percent.

The Dharani committee members Suneel Kumar and Kodanda Reddy met revenue principal secretary Naveen Mittal on Thursday to submit a report on land prices in Telangana. The report stated that the government has already made changes to the ROR Bill, and changes were also being made to the Dharani portal.

The state government is planning to include the changes as suggested by various organisations and individuals to the RoR Bill and prepare a final draft by October.