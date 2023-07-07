Revised TS EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule for engineering, pharmacy admissions

Hyderabad: The schedule for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS EAMCET-2023) counselling, for admissions into engineering and pharmacy courses, has been revised. This decision was made due to the sanction of additional engineering seats by the government.

The state government on Thursday sanctioned another 14,565 engineering seats in Telangana taking the total number of seats available in the state to 1,00,671.

According to the revised schedule, candidates must complete the online filing of basic information, payment of the processing fee, and slot booking for the selection of a helpline center, date, and time to attend certificate verification by July 8.

To make the payment of the processing fee, follow the steps below:

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET (click here) and click on the link “pay processing fee.” Register by entering the registration number provided on the TSEAMCET-2023 hall ticket, the date of birth as mentioned in the SSC marks memo, and the hall ticket number of intermediate or its equivalent. Enter basic details, including the Aadhar number, mobile number, email id, etc. Finally, pay the processing fee of Rs. 600 for SC/ST candidates, and Rs. 1200 for other candidates.

The next step of TS EAMCET 2023 counselling is certificate verification, which will take place on July 9. The following documents must be submitted at the time of certificate verification:

TSEAMCET-2023 rank card. TSEAMCET-2023 hall ticket. Aadhar card. S.S.C or its equivalent marks memo. Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate. VI to intermediate or its equivalent study certificates. Transfer certificate. Income certificate issued on or after January 1, 2023, by a competent authority (if applicable). EWS certificate issued by the Tahsildar valid for the year 2023-24 (if applicable). Caste certificate issued by a competent authority (if applicable). Residence certificate of the candidate for a period of 7 years preceding the qualifying examination in cases where the candidate has no institutionalized education. Minority candidates need to submit an SSC transfer certificate containing minority status or a certificate from the headmaster.

After the certification verification process of TS EAMCET 2023 counselling, candidates can exercise options until July 12. The options will be frozen on July 12.

The provisional allotments of seats will be released on or before July 16. Following the release of allotments, payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website can be done from July 16 to 22.