Revisions to Telangana engineering syllabus proposed

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has proposed revisions to the engineering syllabus to enhance students’ employability skills.

The core committee submitted its recommendations, following the chief minister’s advice to update the curriculum in line with industry demands.

Telangana engineering syllabus needs to align with industry

TGCHE chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy highlighted the need for industry-aligned syllabus updates, ensuring students are equipped for global job markets.

He stated that an engineering student should be able to complete 160 credits by the 6th or 7th semester, allowing the final semester(s) to be dedicated to industrial internships and projects.

Also Read Fees of engineering colleges in Hyderabad may see steep hikes

Key recommendations

Following are the key recommendations made for change in Telangana engineering syllabus

Uniform Credit Framework: 20 credits per semester (160 credits for four years) with an additional 20 credits for minor and honors degree programs.

Strengthening Core Branches: Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Science (DS), and Cyber Security (CS) into the curriculum.

Industrial Internships: Two mandatory credit-based internships at the end of the 2nd and 3rd years, focusing on real-world industry projects.

Credit Flexibility: Fast learners can complete 160 credits by the 6th or 7th semester, dedicating the final semester(s) to full-time internships.

Credit Transfer Policy: Allowing students to earn credits through certification courses (e.g., NASSCOM) and requiring at least four industrial or field visits.

Faculty & Student Exchange: Engaging Professors of Practice for teaching emerging technologies and international collaborations for training and internships.

TGCHE secretary Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, who also chairs the syllabus revision committee, highlighted the importance of maintaining a uniform credit structure while incorporating new technologies and aligning with AICTE guidelines.