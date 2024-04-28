Revisiting 5 iconic roles of Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday

Known for her versatility and impactful performances, Samantha has carved a niche for herself in the film industry

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 28th April 2024 4:44 pm IST
Revisiting 5 iconic roles of Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday
Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

Mumbai: As Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns a year older, fans and cinephiles alike are celebrating the actor’s journey through the silver screen.

Known for her versatility and impactful performances, Samantha has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. On this special occasion, let’s take a closer look at five of her powerful movies that are an absolute must-watch.

1. Ye Maaya Chesave: This romantic drama directed by Gautham Menon marked Samantha’s debut in Telugu cinema. Her portrayal of Jessie, a young woman torn between love and familial obligations, garnered critical acclaim and won the hearts of audiences.

MS Education Academy

2. Eega: In this fantasy thriller directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Samantha delivered a stellar performance despite sharing the screen with a CGI housefly. Her role as the female lead added depth and emotion to the narrative, earning her widespread praise.

3. Neethaane En Ponvasantham: Collaborating once again with Gautham Menon, Samantha showcased her acting prowess in this romantic drama. Her portrayal of Nithya, a complex character spanning different stages of life, resonated with viewers and critics alike.

4. Mahanati: Samantha’s portrayal of Madhuravani, a journalist, in this biographical drama about the life of actress Savitri, was widely lauded. Her nuanced performance added layers to the film, contributing to its critical and commercial success.

5. Super Deluxe: Samantha’s role as Vaembu in this Tamil black comedy-drama demonstrated her versatility as an actress. Her portrayal of a woman dealing with societal norms and personal struggles earned her accolades and showcased her range as a performer.

As Samantha Prabhu celebrates her birthday, these five movies serve as a testament to her talent and dedication to her craft.

Whether it’s romance, drama, or fantasy, Samantha has left an indelible mark on the silver screen with her memorable performances.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 28th April 2024 4:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button