Revoking protection for Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar could contempt SC order: PSC

Hyderabad: A report from the People’s Scientific Committee of Hyderabad reveals that any attempt to revoke GO 111, which was built for protecting Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, would be in contempt of the Supreme Court’s order issued in 2000 to preserve these lakes.

The committee representative, Sagar Dhara, highlighted that the Telangana government should ensure that all activities within the protected area align with the Supreme Court’s directives. He further called for the establishment of a committee to monitor activities within the GO 111 area and take action against any violations of the Supreme Court’s order.

Dhara warned that lifting the restrictions could potentially lead to the establishment of various industries within a 10 km radius around Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar. This, in turn, would make the lakes susceptible to pollution, posing health risks, especially to senior citizens.

He noted the absence of specific Indian laws focusing on ecosystem services, particularly water supply, and expressed concern that water reservoirs are being viewed primarily as land. This, he argued, is a fundamental issue that needs to be addressed.

Dhara drew attention to the global ramifications of such a problem, likening it to a situation referred to as “USAID,” where ecosystem-related issues can lead to severe consequences.

He warned that if GO 111 were to be cancelled, the heat would intensify, potentially resulting in a higher number of deaths among individuals over the age of 60.

He also pointed out that the attempts to revoke GO 111 were not new, as previous governments had also sought to destroy it. In the past, there were even efforts to fill Hussain Sagar lake and sell the land.

Dhara further highlighted the impending water shortage, attributing it to the ongoing disputes related to the Kaveri river in Karnataka.