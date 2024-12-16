RG Kar case: Medics to move court as police deny them permission to hold protest

Kolkata: The police on Monday denied permission to the West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJDF) to hold a demonstration from December 17 at a key crossing in central Kolkata demanding that the CBI immediately submit a supplementary charge sheet in the RG Kar case.

Following this, the WBJDF, a joint platform of five organizations of doctors, decided to move the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday morning praying for permission to hold the sit-in at Doreena Crossing in the heart of the city.

Refusing to give permission to hold protest at Doreena Crossing, the Kolkata Police cited possible traffic jams because of the expected crowd gathering there during the upcoming Christmas Day and New Year celebration.

“With reference to your email on December 15, this is to inform you that you are not allowed to hold your proposed programme at that place from the traffic point of view as there is every possibility of traffic congestion and inconvenience to the general public at large because of the said programme,” the Kolkata Police said in its mail to the WBJDF.

Traffic movement was affected for long durations earlier also because of an identical programme of the medics earlier also causing problems to commuters, the police said.

“Your scheduled programme at the referred venue on the eve of the festive season will cause great inconvenience to the people. It is apprehended that allowing such a programme at the proposed place will cause breach of peace,” it said.

The WBJDF had planned the demonstration from Tuesday to December 26 at the Doreena Crossing.

Dr Rajiv Pandey, a WBJDF official, told PTI: “We are moving the Calcutta High Court tomorrow morning to seek permission for holding a peaceful protest.”

The WBJPD on Saturday organised a march to the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake over the issue.

Meanwhile, The mother of the deceased doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital also said that she was shocked that the CBI, even after investigating the case for months, could not file charge sheet within the stipulated time, because of which ex-principal of the hospital Sandip Ghosh and a police officer secured bail.

The mother claimed that she and her husband had shared with the central probe agency all the information they had gathered about August 9 night when their daughter was killed after being brutally raped.

“So many days have gone and I am still clueless about what happened to my daughter on August 9. This is the reason I am still going from one door to another seeking justice for her. I am surprised that the CBI could not file charge sheet even after taking over the investigation of the killing of my daughter,” the mother told a vernacular news channel here.

On August 9, the semi-nude body of an on-duty woman medic was recovered from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Hospital. The police conducted the initial probe into the case which was later handed over to the CBI.

Ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and former Tala police station OC Abhijit Mondal, who were arrested in the rape and murder case of the young medic, were granted bail by a Kolkata court on December 13 as CBI could not file any supplementary chargesheet even after 90 days of the incident.

“Why could not the CBI submit the charge sheet even after so many months? What the police did in five days, the CBI has been doing the same thing for the last four months. I think they have had a lot of information about the crime. We, as parents, shared much information with them,” she said.