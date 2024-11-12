RG Kar case: Police prevents accused Sanjay Roy’s media interactions

Kolkata: The “sole prime accused” in the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, on the second day of the trial on Tuesday, was brought to and taken away from court in a special vehicle to prevent him from interacting with media persons waiting outside the courtroom.

Instead of the common prison van with netted borders, on Tuesday, he was brought to the court premises in a special vehicle of Kolkata Police which had tinted glass windows, to prevent any interaction with media persons as he did from the regular prison van on Monday.

Incidentally, on Monday, while he was being taken away from the special court at the end of the first day of the trial, he accused the former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal of being the main conspirator in framing him in the case.

“Vineet Goyal is behind all the conspiracy to frame me falsely in this case. The Deputy Commissioner of the Detective Department was also involved in the conspiracy. Our government also backed them. I was not allowed to speak so far. But today I am taking the names,” Roy had said.

Although no one in Kolkata Police was willing to speak a single word about the special vehicle arrangement for Roy, it is perceived that it was a move to refrain him from interacting with the media persons and making explosive statements.

Meanwhile, like Monday, the trial proceedings were in-camera on Tuesday as well, with no one other than those directly related to the case allowed to be in the courtroom during the hearing.

This is not the first time that Roy had made such an allegation outside the court. On November 4, the day on which the process of framing of charge was completed at the special court, he made a similar allegation outside the court while interacting with the media persons from inside the prison van.

However, on that day he did not name anyone in particular and said that his colleagues in his own department, Kolkata Police, were responsible for framing him. On that day, he also claimed that he was innocent in the case and he neither committed the rape nor the murder.