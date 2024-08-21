RG Kar horror: Retired cops to be security supervisors in Bengal hospitals

Kolkata: In the backdrop of the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor in state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, the West Bengal government has decided to appoint retired police and defence personnel as security supervisors in all state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

As per a notification issued by the office of the state’s additional directorate general of police (law & order) on Tuesday, police personnel who have retired in the last two years in the ranks from Inspector to Superintendents will be eligible, provided they are still physically fit and willing to get appointed for the post.

Similarly, retired personnel with equivalent ranks from Indian Army and Indian Air Force, will also be eligible to apply for the posts.

In the notification, all the district police superintendents have been asked to collect information about the retired police and defense areas under the jurisdictions.

Interested candidates will have to apply by August 24. Their expenditure for their emoluments will be borne by the state health department.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the formation of a national task force to suggest measures for the security of medical professionals across the country.

The apex court also ordered that the safety of doctors is the highest national concern.

In fact, following the shameful rape and murder incident, several questions have been raised of the lackadaisical security arrangements not just in R.G Kar but in all state-run hospitals in West Bengal.

Several medical and non-medical staff attached to these hospitals have complained that certain pockets within the hospital premises go under the control of antisocial elements after sunset.

There had been complaints of consumption of liquor and drugs by outsiders within the hospital premises after sunset.