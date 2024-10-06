RG Kar Protest : Doctors begin fast-unto-death

Kolkata: The fast-unto-death of six junior doctors at Esplanade in Kolkata, to protest the rape and murder of their colleague in the state-run R. G. Kar Medical College Hospital entered the second day on Sunday, October 6.

The protest is unique as while these six junior doctors, three female, and three male, are protesting, their colleagues have resumed duties for the patients at their respective medical colleges and hospitals.

“We have withdrawn our cease-work agitation keeping in mind the interest of the patients. But at the same time six of us have started the hunger strike agitation to send a message to the state government of not succumbing unless our demands are fulfilled,” said a representative of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, the umbrella body spearheading the movement of the junior doctors against the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, Pulastya Acharya, one of the six fasting doctors, told media persons on Sunday that they have sought permission from the Kolkata Police to set up a bio-toilet near the hunger strike venue.

“We have made it clear that the bio-toilet will be used only by those participating in the hunger strike. However, the police did not reply to our application. On Saturday only, we tried to arrange for the same. But the police did not allow us,” Acharya said.

Besides Acharya, who is from N.R.S Medical College & Hospital, the other five fasting junior doctors are Tanaya Panja, Snighdha Hazra and Anustup Mukhopadhyay from Calcutta Medical College & Hospital, Sayantani Ghosh Hazra from K.P.C Medical College & Hospital and Arnab Mukhopadhyay from S.S.K.M Medical College & Hospital.

“We have never thought setting up a simple bio-toilet would lead to so much complication. Now we are using the public toilet at a distance from the hunger-strike venue. Come what may, we will continue with our protests,” Arnab Mukhopadhyay said.