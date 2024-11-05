RG Kar: Protesting Bengal doctors allege gaps in CBI charge sheet

Kolkata: Protesting junior doctors from West Bengal government hospitals on Tuesday, November 5, alleged there were several gaps in the CBI charge sheet filed in the RG Kar Hospital murder-cum-rape of their colleague.

West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), an umbrella body of the junior medic spearheading the agitation to demand justice for the victim of the August 9 incident, demanded answers on what it claimed to be an inordinate delay in sending samples from the crime scene for forensic test.

“Why did it take five days to send the evidence for forensic examination from the date of collection?” asked a representative of the protesters, referring to the alleged lack of answers on critical issues in the charge sheet.

The agitating medics have questioned the federal agency’s first set of charges, filed against prime accused Sanjay Roy last month, just a week before a hearing in CBI Special Court on November 11.

On Monday, the process of framing of charge in the matter was completed at the Special Court in Kolkata.

The Front also alleged that the charge sheet did not give any details about the activities of accused Sanjay Roy for the 27 minutes between 3:36 am and 4:03 am on August 9, the day when the victim’s body was recovered from the seminar hall in the RG Kar Hospital premises.

The Front alleged that the charge sheet was also silent on the “sticky white fluid” found on the body of the victim.

The Front said the presence of the fluid was mentioned in the post-mortem report but the CBI charge sheet has not indicated whether it was sent for a DNA test or not.

The WBJDF claimed that the first charge sheet filed by the CBI appeared to be based on the findings of Kolkata Police who carried out the initial investigation before the case was handed over to the federal agency by the Calcutta High Court.

WBJDF representatives, accompanied by thousands of common people, have been organising protests outside the CBI’s Salt Lake office on the northern outskirts of Kolkata to demand speedy justice for the victim.