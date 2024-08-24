RG Kar protests: 2K cops deployed to ensure security during ‘Nabanna Abhijan’

Kolkata: A ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (March to Secretariat) call given by the students of West Bengal on August 27 in protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital is keeping the security establishment of the state on its toes.

As per sources, over 2,000 police personnel under the supervision of 97 senior officers have been assigned the task of ensuring the security in and around the state Secretariat Nabanna alone.

The ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ call has been given on social media by the students of the state who have invited everyone to join in without carrying the banner of any political party. It is similar to the call given by women for a midnight march on on the eve of Independence Day seeking justice for the R.G. Kar rape and murder victim.

Sources in Secretariat said that five separate tiers of command have been created to ensure security in and around Nabanna on August 27.

The first tier will have 21 officers in the ranks of Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General, followed by 13 Superintendent or Deputy Commissioner-level officers in the second tier.

As many as 15 Additional Superintendent of Police-level officers will be in the third tier, followed by 22 Assistant Commissioner or Deputy Superintendent-level officers in charge of the fourth command.

The fifth tier will have 26 Inspector-level officers.

Senior police officers confirmed that this would be the most elaborate security arrangement to be made in and around the state Secretariat for any protest march to Nabanna.

State officials said the heightened security measures are being taken due to the apprehension that some opposition political parties might mingle with the crowd and pose security threats to Nabanna, which is in a VVIP zone.

On Friday, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court rejected a plea moved by the West Bengal government seeking a ban on the proposed Nabanna Abhijan on August 27.

Even the Supreme Court had observed on Wednesday that while the law would take its course, peaceful protests cannot be stopped forcefully.