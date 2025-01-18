RG Kar verdict: Political slugfest erupts in Bengal after Sanjay Roy’s conviction

Kolkata: Just hours after a special court in Kolkata convicted civic volunteer Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, a political slugfest has erupted in West Bengal.

Soon after the verdict, Trinamool Congress’ state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that Roy’s conviction proves that the initial investigation by Kolkata Police in the case was in the right direction.

“Some people resorted to unnecessarily mud-slinging in the matter. Today it is proved that they were spreading lies. The investigation by the Kolkata Police was in the right direction. But some leftists, leftist extremist forces, some hardcore anti-Trinamool Congress sections and a section of the medical practitioners tried to mislead people,” he said.

The CBI was handed over the investigation midway. But their investigation too proved that Kolkata Police was carrying out the probe on the right lines,” Ghosh said.

Doubts prevail, says BJP

However, BJP West Bengal chief and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar said it is not yet clear as to what kind of “tampering” of evidence took place during the first five days after the crime when Kolkata Police was handling the initial investigation.

“Doubts still prevail on this issue. For the time being Sanjay Roy is convicted. If he is guilty he deserves the highest punishment. But had the right evidence been there the fallout could have been different,” Majumdar claimed.

CPI(M) alleges larger conspiracy

CPI(M) leader Sayandip Mitra while the conviction of Roy in the crime of rape and murder is justified, it is yet to be clear who are actual “masterminds in the larger conspiracy” who steered Roy to conduct the barbaric act.

“All we want now is the faces of these masterminds surface,” Mitra said.

Earlier, as soon as Sanjay Roy was convicted, he shouted within the court claiming innocence.

“I have not done anything. Why those who were responsible were allowed to go freely? I am not guilty. The conspiracy was framed by many,” Roy shouted.

The judge then assured him that he would be allowed to speak on Monday before pronouncing the sentence.