RGI Airport on Alert: Hoax bomb threat triggers security sweep

Security personnel at the RGI Airport went into a tizzy after an unidentified person called the airport call centre and informed them of two men planning to explode bombs on Sunday.

The call was received at the airport call centre on Saturday night stating that two persons were coming to the airport to explode bombs they were carrying in two bags.

“The caller identified as Prashanth from Kachiguda, Hyderabad. He heard this message at a tea stall while having tea and smoke when two people were talking to each other,” said RGI Airport police station Detective Inspector Burri Raju.

The police soon after started thorough checking at the airport entrance and within the airport area. After the exercise by CISF and local police, the call was declared a hoax.

The police booked a case against the unknown person and are investigating.