RGV on Vidyut’s nude pics: ‘You’re truly looking like a Greek god’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has called actor Vidyut Jammwal a Greek god, after the latter shared his nude pictures on the social media, and said that he has brought out the ‘Animal’ in him.

On the occasion of his birthday on December 10, Vidyut took the internet by storm by dropping his nude photos from his recent Himalayan getaway.

Giving a glimpse into his life in the mountains, we can see Vidyut sitting by a river side with his legs in the waterbody.

Flaunting his chiseled physique, the string of photos shows the ‘IB 71’ actor exercising in the river. The last picture shows Vidyut cooking.

Now, reacting to these photographs, the ‘Rangeela’ director took to X (formerly Twitter) and reshared Vidyut’s post. Along with that, RGV wrote: “Hey @VidyutJammwal I think it’s so timely that you have brought out the ANIMAL in you …you are truly looking like a GREEK GOD ..A million salutes to you.”

Hey @VidyutJammwal I think it’s so timely that you have brought out the ANIMAL in you …you are truly looking like a GREEK GOD ..A million salutes to you 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/czoiCxeh8n — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 10, 2023

The tweet was made in a reference to the recently released action movie ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Meanwhile, Vidyut has also announced that his upcoming film ‘Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’ is all set to release on February 23. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

RGV last directed the Telugu political crime thriller ‘Konda’.