RGV returns to Mumbai’s crime world with Police Company

Ram Gopal Varma is once again stepping into Mumbai’s gritty world of crime and police stories. The filmmaker has announced Police Company, with Harshvardhan Rane playing police officer Daya Nayak.

Back to RGV’s crime zone

The announcement has created curiosity because Mumbai’s underworld is a favourite Varma subject. From Satya to Company, the director has built intense stories around the city’s criminal world.

With Police Company, he shifts the focus to the police squad that fought organised crime.

My NEXT film’s NAME being produced by T SERIES is ..



POLICE COMPANY



With the tag line



“It Is More Dangerous Than D Company “



The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money making organisation..

But when an institution is given extra powers, it… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 10, 2026

Inspired by a real officer

The film is inspired by the special squad formed during Mumbai’s gang wars. Varma has said the story is based on one of its well known members, Daya Nayak, played by Harshvardhan Rane.

According to Varma, the squad was formed when gang violence escalated after the split between Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan created a power vacuum in Mumbai’s underworld.

He has claimed the squad killed more than 300 gangsters between 1997 and 2004.

3 more pics of HARSHVARDHAN RANE as DAYA NAYAK in POLICE COMPANY pic.twitter.com/PKqn5BNFi6 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 10, 2026

A powerful title

Police Company comes with the tagline, “It Is More Dangerous Than D Company.” Varma explained that while an underworld company is created to make money, a police institution given extraordinary powers can also begin functioning like a company.

Rane prepares for the role

Harshvardhan Rane has shared a glimpse of his trial look for the character. The actor revealed that the look is still being developed, with Varma adding more details as the character takes shape.

The film is produced by T-Series and will feature a large ensemble cast. Other cast details are expected soon.

With Varma returning to the crime genre and Rane stepping into the shoes of a real life police figure, Police Company could offer an intense look at one of Mumbai’s most turbulent periods.