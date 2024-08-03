Rhea Chakraborty and Aamir Khan spotted together, video viral

Mumbai: Whenever two stars from B-town meet, their photos and videos go viral, sparking massive buzz about the reason behind their encounter. Recently, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Rhea Chakraborty were spotted together in Mumbai, and fans went gaga over the viral video, eager to know the reason for their meet-up.

Reports suggest that Rhea Chakraborty is set to host Aamir Khan on her podcast, Chapter 2, following the success of her first episode featuring Sushmita Sen.

The actress’ podcast serves as a platform for her to share her personal journey and connect with her audience on a deeper level.

Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie is a social comedy-drama also starring Genelia Deshmukh.

In addition to preparing for his podcast appearance, Khan’s production company, Aamir Khan Productions, has several projects in progress, including Rajkumar Santoshi’s historical drama Lahore 1947, Pritam Pyaare featuring Khan’s son Junaid Khan, and Vir Das’s comedy-drama Happy Patel.