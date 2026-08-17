Rhea Chakraborty says father lost job over her surname

Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about the price her family paid following the controversy that engulfed her after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. While her own career came to a standstill, Rhea revealed that even her father lost a major job simply because of his surname.

During her appearance on Farah Khan’s vlog, Rhea spoke about rebuilding her life and the struggles her family faced amid intense public scrutiny. She revealed that her father, Indrajit Chakraborty, had secured a senior position at a reputed hospital, but the opportunity was taken away after his connection to her became known.

“Papa got a very big job as a medical superintendent at a very big hospital in town. And then they found out his surname and said, ‘Sorry, aap Rhea Chakraborty ke papa ho toh…’” she shared.

Who is Rhea Chakraborty’s father?

Indrajit Chakraborty is a retired Army officer who served as a doctor in the Armed Forces Medical Corps. Despite his experience, Rhea claimed that the controversy surrounding her became the reason he was removed from the hospital job.

Her revelation shows how the fallout of the case extended beyond her personal and professional life, affecting members of her family who had no connection with the film industry.

Indrajit also briefly appeared in Farah’s vlog, where the filmmaker warmly introduced him and spoke about bringing food for the family.

Rhea Chakraborty reveals dad was removed from a job because of her controversyhttps://t.co/Smfztrn3LQ — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) August 17, 2026

Rhea’s life after 2020

Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case linked to the investigation following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea has previously spoken about the toll the entire ordeal took on her mental health and revealed that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

In March 2025, the CBI filed closure reports in its investigation into Sushant’s death, finding no evidence to support allegations of foul play or abetment against Rhea and her family. The report shared by Rhea about her father’s lost job has once again highlighted the wider consequences her family faced during those years.

Rhea is now attempting to begin what she calls “Chapter 2” of her life. She is currently seen in The Traitors 2, marking another step in her return to the public spotlight.