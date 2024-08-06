Rich actor Jr NTR rocks a Rs 286 shirt, get yours on Flipkart!

Hyderabad: The excitement is high as Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated film, “Devara: Part 1.” The buzz reached new heights with the release of the film’s second song, “Chuttamalle.”

The song “Chuttamalle” has taken the internet by storm, becoming a hot topic thanks to the sizzling chemistry between Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Ramajogayya Sastry. Shilpa Rao lends her captivating vocals, and the choreography by Bosco Martis adds an electrifying touch. To cater to a wider audience, “Chuttamalle” has been released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Devara: Part 1 boasts a star-studded cast featuring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with cinematography by Rathnavelu ISC, production design by Sabu Cyril, and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

The film is set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see the magic unfold on the big screen.