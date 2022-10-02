Richa-Ali dance to ‘Ambarsariya’ at their sangeet ceremony

The decor for the occasion was inspired by nature with a lot of elements like florals, jute, wood etc.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 2nd October 2022 4:53 pm IST
Richa-Ali dance to 'Ambarsariya' at their sangeet ceremony
Photo: Instagram/ @alifazal9

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are now officially man and wife with their recently concluded Delhi wedding festivities.

The two are now in Lucknow to celebrate another round of celebrations of mehendi, sangeet and a party being hosted to celebrate their union.

The decor for the occasion was inspired by nature with a lot of elements like florals, jute, wood etc. The couple did a fun “Phoolon Ki Holi” as their friends and family showered them in a customary way.

MS Education Academy

The evening was marked by performances by their friends and cousins. Richa’s best friend from her childhood put up a surprise performance for the couple, while her brother sang her a song and did a Bhangra performance too. The couple then danced on two songs including their popular song ‘Ambarsariya’ from their 2013 release, ‘Fukrey’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button