Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome their first child, boy or girl?

Mumbai: One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, have become parents for the first time. It is being said that the actors welcomed their daughter on July 16, 2024.

“We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings,” the couple expressed in a joint statement.

Richa and Ali, who met on the sets of the popular film Fukrey, have been capturing hearts both on and off-screen. Their journey together reached another milestone with their eco-friendly marriage ceremony in September 2022, followed by their wedding in Lucknow on October 4, 2022.

The announcement of their pregnancy was made in a joint post, captioned, “1+1=3.” The couple shared their excitement with a touching note, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

The actors recently posed for a maternity photoshoot.