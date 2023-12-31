Richa Chadha voices displeasure over travel hiccups with MakeMyTrip and Air India

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood actress Richa Chadha recently voiced her frustration on social media regarding her travel experiences with MakeMyTrip and Air India. In a tweet, she detailed issues faced during recent trips, criticizing both companies for what she perceived as poor service and a lack of accountability, referring to them as “Saste cheats.”

Chadha mentioned that her flight was canceled without any prior notice and criticized the customer service at MakeMyTrip, stating there was no option to claim a refund. She concluded her tweet by adding, “Do yourself a favour, avoid these 2 SCAMSTERS in 2024! I hope your companies endure more losses than you have in all of your collective histories.”

Responding to a user who appreciated the term “Thakela,” Chadha pointed out that Air India was even more lackluster, describing them as a “more thakela, loss-making mammoth” with no human team managing their Twitter account, only bots.

MakeMyTrip’s response on the platform assured Chadha that they were addressing her concerns and would provide updates through direct message and a phone call by the evening.

Support for Chadha’s grievances emerged in the comments section, with users sharing similar negative experiences. One user lamented, “Same happened with us, pathetic services and products,” while another recounted being charged extra for a date change that never occurred, with the money still not refunded after nine months.