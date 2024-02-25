Richest South Indian actress 2024: Net worth, properties & more

Hyderabad: From the iconic Sridevi to the sensational Rashmika Mandanna, numerous actresses from the South have carved their own star power in the Indian film industry, delivering a list of blockbuster movies. In this new era of pan-Indian cinema, South Indian actresses stand equal with their Bollywood counterparts, both in terms of earnings and wealth creation. Let’s delve into the details of the richest South Indian actress.

Richest South Indian Actress 2024

Nayanthara made her debut in the Malayalam film Manassinakkare in 2003. Since then, she has become a household name across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. She recently made her debut in Bollywood with Jawan. Her versatility, acting, and screen presence have earned her a special place in the hearts of audiences.

Nayanthara’s Net Worth In Crores

According to several reports, Nayanthara boasts a staggering net worth of approximately Rs 183 crores. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and owns homes in multiple cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kerala. Additionally, she owns a private jet, an expensive collection of cars, and more.

Movie Remuneration

Nayanthara commands a hefty fee for her roles. She reportedly charges Rs. 10 crore per film which makes her the highest-paid actress down south. Her impressive filmography includes both commercial hits and critically acclaimed movies.

Nayanthara Brand Endorsements List

Nayanthara is the face of several major Indian brands. She collaborates with brands like Kay Beauty and Tanishq, earning around Rs 5 crore per brand partnership.

List Of Properties

She reportedly owns four luxurious residences across India.

Two 4 BHK houses in Chennai, collectively estimated at over Rs. 50 crores.

Two posh apartments in Hyderabad, each valued at around Rs. 10 crores.

A sea-facing apartment in Mumbai

Private Jet

Nayanthara owns a private jet, which she acquired shortly before her wedding. She frequently travels in style with her husband, director Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara Car Collection 2024

Her garage boasts an impressive collection:

BMW 5 series

Mercedes GLS 350D

Toyota Innova Crysta

Ford Endeavour

BMW 7-series

Production House

Nayanthara co-owns a production house called Rowdy Pictures Banner with her husband, Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara’s journey from a debutante to a superstar is awe-inspiring. Her financial achievements and luxurious lifestyle are a testament to her remarkable career and business acumen. Truly, she reigns as the Lady Superstar of South Indian cinema.