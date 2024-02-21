Watch: Nayanthara gets a kiss and award from Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: A star-studded evening took place in Mumbai during the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. Some prominent celebrities including charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, talented Nayanthara, gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many others attended the event.

At the DPIFF Awards of 2024, both Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara were honored with the Best Actor and Best Actress awards.

The heartwarming moment when Shah Rukh Khan himself presented the award to Nayanthara on stage is going viral online. As he handed her the trophy, he planted a gentle kiss on her forehead, the actor was also seen performing the steps of the song ‘Chaleya’ from their movie Jawan on stage as he welcomed Nayanthara.

Best Actress Award for Nayanthara

Nayanthara, the talented and versatile actress, was recognized for her exceptional performance in Jawan with the Best Actress award.

SRK returned with back-to-back hits in 2023. He won the award of the best actor for his brilliant performance in the film Jawan at the ceremony.

“I am genuinely thrilled and touched that people have recognized the work that I have put in. Work of an artist is not important …all the people around him or her make everything come together…so a lot of people’s hard work is involved in making Jawan and helping me win this award. I promise I will keep working hard and entertain India and people who are living abroad..whether it takes me to dance, to fall, to fly, to romance, to be evil, to be a bad guy, to be a good guy…Inshallah, I will keep working hard,” SRK said with a big smile on his face.

Jawan: A Blockbuster Collaboration

Atlee, a renowned filmmaker, makes his Hindi film debut with Jawan. This action-packed thriller combines elements of suspense, drama, and social message to create an unforgettable experience.

Jawan has broken records at the box office by earning more than Rs 1100 crore across the globe! In fact, it was among the highest-grossing Indian movies in 2023 and also came second among all Hindi-language films released that year.