Ricin terror plot: Gujarat ATS recovers literature, black flag

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat ATS, probing the alleged ricin chemical poison terror plot, has recovered digital literature titled ‘How to Stay Anonymous’ from a conversation between one of the accused and his handler on a social media platform, officials said on Friday.

The probe agency also found video footage in which the same accused is seen stepping out of a hotel in Ahmedabad, and recovered a black flag from the Uttar Pradesh residence of another accused, they said.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested the trio – Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Khan – on November 9 for their alleged involvement in conspiring a major terrorist attack with weapons and chemicals.

Senior ATS officials on Friday said they have recovered CCTV video footage dated November 7 showing terror suspect Ahmed Saiyed leaving Hotel Grand Ambience on Mirzapur Road near Sidi Saiyyed Masjid in Ahmedabad.

A black flag was seized from Suhail Khan’s residence in UP, they said.

“We have recovered digital literature titled ‘How to Stay Anonymous’ in a conversation on a social media platform between Saiyed and his handler,” they said.

Also Read Hyderabad doctor arrested by Gujarat ATS beaten up in Sabarmati jail

The officials also shared a screenshot of Saiyed’s social media display profile, which carried a similar black flag that was recovered from Suhail’s residence.

The ATS on November 9 claimed to have busted a suspected terror syndicate with the arrest of the trio. They claimed that Saiyed was allegedly preparing ‘ricin’ poison, and his handler is associated with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).

While Saiyed hails from Hyderabad (Telangana), Azad and Suhail are from Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.

Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi has said earlier that they were in Gujarat to exchange weapons and had conspired to carry out terrorist activities involving ricin.

Searches were carried out at the residences of the suspects in UP and Hyderabad followed by their arrest.

Two Glock pistols, a Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges and four litres of castor oil were recovered from Saiyed’s residence in Hyderabad, officials said.