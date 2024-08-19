‘Rickshaw se Rover,’ MC Stan’s latest luxury ride costs Rs 1.5cr

Mumbai: Rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh, is making headlines once again with his latest luxury purchase. The Bigg Boss 16 winner, famous for his extravagant lifestyle, has added a brand new Defender 110 to his collection. The high-end car is valued at Rs 1.5 crore.

MC Stan shared photos of his new ride on Instagram, expressing his excitement with the caption, “new whip. Eeuuuuuuuuu. Make moves in silence. Let your defender make the noise. Rich gangg. Alhamdulillah.” The Defender 110 is well-known for its strong build and advanced features.

Fans quickly flooded his comment section with congratulations. One user wrote, “Rikshaw se rover,” while another said, “Ayeee STAANNYYY BASTI KA LADKA CELEBRITY BANGYELA.”

In addition to his recent purchase, MC Stan is also making waves in Bollywood. He made his debut with a playback role in Alizeh Agnihotri’s film Farrey. His latest music release, Numb, came out on March 8, 2024.