Ricky Gervais’ ‘After Life’ season 3 debuts new trailer

Washington: British comedian-actor Ricky Gervais has returned for his third season of ‘After Life’, and brought a new trailer in advance of the series’ January 14 renewal on Netflix.

According to Deadline, set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the show follows Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

While still struggling with immense grief, Tony starts to realise that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live. After all, every end is a new beginning.

The cast includes Penelope Wilton, Ashley Jensen, Tom Basden, Tony Way, David Earl, Joe Wilkinson, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, and Diane Morgan, David Bradley, Peter Egan, Ethan Lawrence, Colin Hoult and Michelle Greenidge.

Kath Hughes has joined as a new intern, Coleen. Guest stars would include Tim Key, Dave Hill, Wendy Albiston, Ricky Grover, Ben Hull, Cole Anderson-James and Kate Robbins.

As per Deadline, the Netflix original series is by Derek Productions. The series is created, written, and directed by Gervais, who also serves with Duncan Hayes as executive producer.