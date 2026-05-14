Rift brewing between Karnataka Muslims, Siddaramaiah government

Bengaluru: A cold war appears to have erupted between the Congress party and sections of the Muslim community in Karnataka following dissatisfaction over the distribution of tickets in the Davanagere South Assembly by-election. Several minority leaders and organisations have openly expressed anger against the ruling party and warned that the community could “teach Congress a lesson” in future elections.

Amid these developments, Muslim organisations are now preparing for a major show of strength through a large-scale convention scheduled on May 16 at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. The proposed gathering has already triggered significant political discussion across the state.

The event, titled “Karnataka Muslim Convention”, is expected to focus on reviewing the Congress government’s three-year performance and evaluating the implementation of promises made to the Muslim community.

Ahead of the convention, a preparatory meeting was held at AJ International Hotel where representatives from prominent Muslim organisations, ulema groups, jamaats, federations and members of the Karnataka State Muslim Federation’s ad hoc committee participated.

More than 75 representatives, including senior ulemas, lawyers, retired officials, journalists and social activists, reportedly attended the meeting.

During the discussion, organisers presented a detailed report titled “What did the Congress government promise, what has it delivered, and what next?” The report has been prepared jointly by the Karnataka State Muslim Federation’s ad hoc committee and experts from different sectors.

According to organisers, the report analyses ten major promises allegedly made by the Congress government to Muslims, highlighting fulfilled and unfulfilled assurances as well as issues related to political representation.

The meeting also discussed several sensitive matters affecting the community, including the hijab restrictions controversy, reservation-related issues, hate speech and hate crimes, Wakf matters, the anti-cow slaughter law, anti-conversion legislation, scholarships and budget allocation for minority welfare and education.

Participants reportedly suggested amendments and additional recommendations before the report’s final release at the May 16 convention.

Sources said strong dissatisfaction was expressed during the meeting over what many attendees described as the Congress government’s treatment of Muslims in the state.

Several speakers reportedly argued that if Congress and the government continued to treat the community in the same manner, Muslims should “keep their political options open” in the future.

In a significant political signal, organisers have decided not to invite any politicians to the convention. However, copies of the final report will reportedly be submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, ministers and MLAs after the event.

The upcoming convention is expected to be closely watched by political parties, especially at a time when debates around minority representation, welfare policies and the hijab issue have once again intensified in Karnataka politics.