Right-wing outfits attacking institutions in Bengal: Neha Bora

Kolkata: AISA national president Neha Bora on Monday, October 5, alleged that right-wing organisations like the RSS and BJP were carrying out attacks on campuses of premier educational institutes in West Bengal, threatening democratic and secular views.

Bora was speaking at a seminar organised by the SFI at Jadavpur University (JU) here.

“Repeated attacks are being carried out in an institution of national importance like the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) by the right-wing forces, while democratic, liberal and secular views are also coming under increasing threat,” she said.

Bora claimed that ever since the BJP came to power in West Bengal, such incidents at higher educational institutions were taking place.

“While there have been repeated attacks by the RSS and its allies on SRFTI in the last week, exposing students to the threats of fascists, a month back students of JU were confined by a group of outsiders belonging to right-wing outfits, with stones and eggs hurled at them,” she asserted.

“The BJP and RSS are creating an atmosphere of fear and violence in the country and the state. They only understand power, but they cannot intimidate us by such attacks,” Bora said.

Accusing the right-wing ecosystem of violating the Constitution and snatching the right to freedom of speech and liberty, she said, “Our battle will only grow stronger.”

‘People’s right to vote being snatched by poll authorities’

The All India Students’ Association national president said Left parties would continue to resist attempts to suppress democratic voices.

Bora also alleged that people’s right to vote was being snatched by poll authorities.

“When you (the BJP) break our trust and steal our votes, remember our elders gave their lives for the country’s independence,” she said.