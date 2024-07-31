Right-wing social media handlers mock Wayanad landslide

As Kerala grapples with the devastation created by the biggest landslide in the state in recent times, with hundreds of lives lost and thousands displaced, hate comments from right-wing social media handles surfaced online, showing lack of apathy towards the helpless people in the state of Kerala.

Comments posted on social media platform Instagram were seen dissing the people of Kerala, and Wayanad.

Some of the reactions are as follows

While one Instagram user said “Nature will teach You all, god send the devil for you”, another one said, “As always, North Indian Army and RSS came to rescue them”

`However, there was support for the people of Kerala.

Rahul Priyanka to visit Wayanad

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will visit Wayanad on Thursday, to take a first-hand account of the devastation caused by landslides in many regions of the district.

During their visit, the duo will meet some displaced families, taking refuge in relief camps in Meppadi after the catastrophic landslides turned the region into ruins.

As per the itinerary, MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi will visit three relief camps operating at Government Higher Secondary School, St Joseph’s UP School, Dr Moopen’s Medical College in Wayanad’s Meppadi on Thursday.

During the meet, they are expected to express solidarity with affected families and also give assurances to them on all possible assistance.

Nearly 176 dead, 191 missing

The landslides occurred in the hills of Wayanad which came downhill as flash floods buried the villages of Mundakkai and Chooralmala, with huge rocks and trees along with huge masses of mud in the early hours of July 30.

Rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Relief Force, Indian Army and Indian Navy with the help of local organisations. Official reports say that 191 people are missing while 176 people have lost their lives.

Shah claims are baseless: Kerala CM

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed as “baseless” Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that the state government did not heed the Centre’s warning regarding a possible natural calamity in Wayanad due to heavy rains.

Vijayan also said that from July 23 to 29, the Central Water Commission, which is responsible for issuing flood warnings, did not issue any warnings for either Iruvazhinji Puzha or Chaliyar rivers flowing through the affected areas.

“I am not blaming anyone. This is not the time for blame games. But, the Centre needs to understand that climate change has led to significant alterations in our environment and that we need to take proactive steps to address and adapt to these changes.