Right-wing workers sprinkle cow urine after women offer namaz in Maharashtra

Members of the right-wing organisation, Hindu Sakal Samaj, sprinkled cow urine and performed a purification at a park in Pimpri Chinchwad of Maharashtra after two Muslim women offered namaz.

The park is located adjacent to the Morya Gosavi Ganpati temple.

It is unclear when the incident took place, but a video of the Hindutva workers sprinkling the urine and chanting Shiv Vandana, a Hindu religious mantra, emerged on social media on April 27.

pic.twitter.com/MojKk9uTt9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 30, 2025

Condemning the act, president of the Maharashtra Muslim Conference, Zubair Memon, alleged that many parks here have an in-built temple and poojas are conducted almost everyday. “If the government has a problem with Muslims offering manaz in their personal capacity, then every public garden should bear a board: ‘Yaha par pooja karna allowed hai, par koi bhi Islamic prarthna karna allowed nahi’ (Performing Hindu worship is allowed here, but no Islamic prayer is allowed),” he said in a sarcastic tone.