Right-wing workers sprinkle cow urine after women offer namaz in Maharashtra

Members of Hindu Sakal Samaj chanted Shiv Vandana, a Hindu religious mantra, while performing a purification.

The image displays two pictures. In the first picture, two Muslim women are offering namaz. In the second picture, right-wing workers sprinkle cow urine
Muslim women offer namaz (left). Hindu Sakal Samaj workers sprinkle cow urine afterwards. The incident occurred at a park in Maharashtra

Members of the right-wing organisation, Hindu Sakal Samaj, sprinkled cow urine and performed a purification at a park in Pimpri Chinchwad of Maharashtra after two Muslim women offered namaz.

The park is located adjacent to the Morya Gosavi Ganpati temple.

It is unclear when the incident took place, but a video of the Hindutva workers sprinkling the urine and chanting Shiv Vandana, a Hindu religious mantra, emerged on social media on April 27.

Condemning the act, president of the Maharashtra Muslim Conference, Zubair Memon, alleged that many parks here have an in-built temple and poojas are conducted almost everyday. “If the government has a problem with Muslims offering manaz in their personal capacity, then every public garden should bear a board: ‘Yaha par pooja karna allowed hai, par koi bhi Islamic prarthna karna allowed nahi’ (Performing Hindu worship is allowed here, but no Islamic prayer is allowed),” he said in a sarcastic tone.

