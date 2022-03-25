Rights group denounces Israel for house arresting Palestinian teenagers

A human rights group on Thursday has denounced Israel’s policy of placing Palestinian teenagers under house arrest, Anadolu News Agency reported.

In a statement, the Palestinian Association for Human Rights, known as Shahed, has called on the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to make efforts to protect the rights of Palestinian children and urged the international community to condemn the Israeli repressive measures against the Palestinians.

The children are kept in their homes, or the home of a family member, and are tied with foot bracelets to track their movement, the Shahed said.

It also stressed that house arrest is more difficult for children than imprisonment, as it risks extending trials and detentions for longer periods.

As per media reports, Israeli authorities have always implemented a policy of house arrest again Jerusalemite children in a bid to strip them of their sense of security, safety and mental stability.

This policy not only burdens children mentally but also creates financial and economic burdens on their families.

The Israeli authorities use this policy against children under the age of 18 and mostly focus on those under the age of 14. This is because Israeli law does not allow the imprisonment of children under 14 years of age. Instead, they place them under house arrest.

According to the Palestinian organization report, it documented the arrest of 681 children between 2016-2021 by the Israeli occupation, as it was found that 58 per cent of them were subjected to verbal violence, humiliation and intimidation.

It added that 59 per cent of them were arrested during the night, 97 per cent were handcuffed, 75 per cent have been subjected to physical violence and 88 per cent were blindfolded.