Rights groups say Delhi police picked up 10 activists, file writ in HC

The Campaign Against State Repression (CASR) on March 13, alleged that the Delhi police picked up 10 activists and students on March 12.

According to CASR, the list of disappeared activists includes Ilakkiya and labour rights activist Shiv Kumar, who were allegedly picked up by unidentified personnel in plain clothes. The two had visited Dayal Singh College to meet faculty member Sachin N to discuss activities for Anti-Imperialism Week.

A local shopkeeper said that Ilakkiya was forcibly dragged by a woman agent into a car at the JLN Metro Station. According to a report by Maktoob Media, locals said that Kumar had already been detained.

The CASR said that Ilakkiya’s phone was switched off by 1:30 PM. On March 13, more activists, including Manjeet, an activist associated with the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, went missing while returning home. Before his disappearance, Majeet had attended a CASR meeting, which called for the release of lawyer Surendra Gadling, who has been jailed in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

In the evening of March 13, seven other people, including Akshay, Drishti, Rudra, Kiran, and Gaurav from the BSCEM student organisation office in Vijay Nagar along with Badal and Ehtemam from the Forum Against Corporatisation and Militarisation (FACAM).

According to the report, in 2025, some of the disappeared students, including Ilakkiya, Kiran, and Akshay, were detained at the Tihar Jail for a month for protesting against the poor air quality in Delhi.

The CASR alleged that there is a pattern in the repeated detention of the activists. Previously, Shiv Kumar was subjected to custodial torture for participating in the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border.

In this context, the CASR has sought immediate accountability from authorities. The coalition, representing dozens of trade unions, student groups, and civil society organisations, insists on the immediate disclosure of the whereabouts of all ten individuals.

The rights group is also demanding an assurance of the physical well-being of the detained activists. In his petition filed in the Delhi High Court, Kumar’s father Rajbir sought the production and release of his son along with Manjeet.