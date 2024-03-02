Rihanna dances to ‘Zingaat’ with Janhvi Kapoor, video goes viral

Mumbai: Global sensation Rihanna stole the spotlight at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration, not just with her dynamic performance but also with her down-to-earth charm. Videos of the popular singer from the event are now making waves on social media.

Rihanna, Janvhi Kapoor’s Viral Video

In one viral clip, Rihanna is seen dancing to the beats of the hit Indian song ‘Zingaat’ from Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film, “Dhadak.” The video captures a lively moment as Rihanna and Janhvi showcase their dance moves.

Earlier today, Rihanna created a buzz at Jamnagar Airport as she bid farewell to India. Before leaving, she took time to interact with paparazzi and police, showcasing her approachable demeanor.

The global star had delivered an electrifying performance at Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities the night before, leaving the audience in awe.

The Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding bash is a star-studded affair, graced by the presence of Bollywood luminaries including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur.