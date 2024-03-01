Rihanna's BOMB fees for performance at Ambani's wedding is Rs...

Mumbai: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities have kick-started in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The functions are expected to happen in a traditional yet grand way from March 1 to March 3.

Image Source: Instagram

Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding Festivities In Jamnagar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar are anticipated to be extravagant, with over 1,200 guests slated to attend the celebrations at Reliance Township. From the 9-time Grammy winner, Rihanna to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, many renowned celebrities are going to be a part of the gala event. Being the wealthiest family in India, the Ambanis have made the most extraordinary arrangements for Anant’s pre-wedding.

Rihanna To Perform At Ambani Wedding Celebrations

Rihanna is popular for her high-energy performances. She is ready to deliver an exciting show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party.

Rihanna’s Fees for Wedding Performance

The Ambanis reportedly paid over Rs 70 crores to Rihanna for her performance at their private celebration, according to multiple media reports.

The singer had her husband, ASAP Rocky, along with other team members accompany her to the event. There have been some videos posted on the internet from inside the venue that show a pretty fancy stage.