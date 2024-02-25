Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Dress codes, themes

Mumbai: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1 to March 3, and the functions are expected to happen in a traditional yet grand way.

Pre-wedding Festivities In Jamnagar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar are anticipated to be extravagant, with over 1,200 guests slated to attend the celebrations at Reliance Township. The event will feature dazzling performances by multiple artists, promising to be a grand spectacle.

Image Source: Instagram

Guests who will arrive in Jamnagar via chartered flights from Mumbai or Delhi on March 1, have been asked to pack consciously and have been urged to limit luggage to one item of hand luggage and one piece of carry-on luggage per person.

The Ambani family, known for their extensive network and global influence, has meticulously planned a three-day extravaganza that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

Ambani Wedding: Themes and Dress Codes

Each day of the wedding festivities is themed, adding an extra layer of grandeur to the celebrations. Let’s delve into the themes and dress codes for this opulent affair:

Image Source: Instagram

Day 1: An Evening in Everland

The first night sets the tone with the enchanting theme of “An Evening in Everland.” Imagine stepping into a magical realm where elegance meets fantasy.

Dress Code: Guests are encouraged to embrace sophistication with an “elegant cocktail” attire. Picture flowing gowns, tailored suits, and sparkling accessories. Think timeless glamour with a touch of whimsy.

Day 2: A Walk on the Wildside

On the second day, the celebration takes a wild turn. The theme is “A Walk on the Wildside,” inspired by the Ambanis animal rescue center in Jamnagar.

Dress Code: The suggested attire is “jungle fever.” Animal prints, earthy tones, and safari-inspired ensembles will be the order of the day.

Day 3: Mela Rouge

The grand finale is all about vibrant festivities. “Mela Rouge” transports guests to a colorful carnival filled with joy, music, and dance.

Dress Code: For the closing night, embrace the spirit of India with a “dazzling desi romance.” Rich fabrics, intricate embroidery, and bold hues will light up the evening.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will reportedly get married on July 12 in Mumbai.