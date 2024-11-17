Rinku Singh’s luxurious Aligarh house: Here’s how much it cost

Mumbai: Rinku Singh’s journey is a true inspiration. From a small-town boy in Aligarh to a star player for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his rise is a story of hard work, determination, and big dreams. Recently, Rinku bought a luxurious Rs 3.5 crore bungalow in Aligarh, marking another milestone in his incredible journey.

Inside Rinku’s New Home

Rinku’s new bungalow in The Golden Estate, Ozone City, Aligarh, is 500 square yards and spread across three floors. It features six bedrooms, a private pool, and a rooftop bar. One section is dedicated to his cricket memorabilia, including the bat he used to hit five sixes.

Humble Beginnings

Rinku grew up in a modest family, facing financial struggles. He worked as a cleaner at a coaching center while pursuing cricket. His big break came in 2018 when KKR selected him for the IPL. However, it was his performance in the 2023 IPL season, where he hit five consecutive sixes in a match against Gujarat Titans, that made him a household name. This unforgettable moment not only secured a win for KKR but also earned him a place in India’s national cricket team.

IPL Success

Ahead of the 2025 IPL season, KKR retained Rinku for a whopping Rs 13 crore, making him their most expensive player. With total IPL earnings now over Rs 17 crore, Rinku has become one of the most exciting players in the league, known for his fearless batting and finishing skills.