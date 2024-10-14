Rise in Indonesian women entering pleasure marriages with tourists

Indonesian women are increasingly entering into pleasure marriages with tourists. This trend is rising in the country due to financial hardship.

In this practice, women become temporary wives for male tourists in exchange for a bride price.

Indonesian women enter into such marriages to support their families

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, these women are entering into such marriages to financially support their families.

The practice is more prevalent in the Puncak region, a popular tourist destination.

Although contract marriages are illegal in Indonesia, lax enforcement of the law has allowed the industry to flourish.

Speaking to the media, an Indonesian woman shared that she entered into a pleasure marriage for the first time at the age of 17. She was married for a dowry of USD 850 to a Saudi man in his 50s.

What is a pleasure marriage?

In such marriages, the duration and mahr (dowry) are predetermined. Many Islamic scholars denounce this practice.

Indonesia does not recognize such marriages, and they are illegal in the country.

Some believe that the law against these marriages is not being enforced as it is seen to promote tourism in the country.

However, the root cause of this practice is the lack of employment opportunities in Indonesia.