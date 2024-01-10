Rise in number of Muslim women beneficiaries of PM Modi’s schemes: Bommai

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that there has been a rise in the number of Muslim women beneficiaries of various schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Bommai said that the women have availed the benefits of schemes like Mudra Loan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He further said that the BJP has planned a programme in Uttar Pradesh, ‘Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan’ to reach out to Muslim women. “It will be a successful one, and this is the symbol of change.”

He told reporters here on Wednesday that this was known to the women beneficiaries of PM Modi’s programmes “but it was being hushed”.

“‘Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan’ would become a big hit, and a huge setback for the INDIA bloc,” he said.

Bommai further said “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was unnecessarily trying to put the blame on the Central government after the tableau from Karnataka was not selected for Republic Day”.

“We will request the Central Government to allow Karnataka to have its tableau in this year’s Republic Day parade”, he added.

Bommai further said that during a recent meeting at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a discussion was held regarding preparation in the state’s 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.

“The discussion has been fruitful. The people want the BJP to come to power again in the Centre. There has been a pro-Modi wave across the country,” he added.