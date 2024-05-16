Rise in theft cases amidst Hyderabad’s election hustle

Hyderabad: Thieves in Hyderabad seem to be having a gala time indulging in theft, given that the police are busy with the Lok Sabha elections. Cases of break-ins and stealing appear to be slightly on the rise across town over the last week or so.

In the Habeebnagar police station limits, burglars struck at two houses and decamped with gold, silver, and cash on Wednesday.

The first target was the house of a software professional, where the burglars took away 12 tolas of gold and Rs 3 lakh cash while the owners in Habeebnagar were away.

In the other case, burglars broke into the house of a businessman and decamped with Rs. 3 lakh in cash and 2.5 tolas of gold. The Habeebnagar police booked a case and are investigating.

In two other cases at Borabanda and Filmnagar, two motorcycle-borne thieves snatched away mobile phones from two people on Wednesday. The two offenders sought help from the people, and when the victims approached, they snatched away their mobile phones. Two cases have been booked, and the crime teams of Filmnagar and Borabanda police stations are searching for the thieves.