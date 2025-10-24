Rise of women IPS officers in Telangana, hold key police departments

Hyderabad: The number of women IPS officers in Telangana has been gradually increasing over the years. At present, the state has 128 serving IPS officers and three retired IPS officers working on special duty. Among them, 32 are women, three in central services and the rest serving across Telangana from ASP to DGP rank.

For the first time, several women IPS officers are leading key departments under the Home and General Administration Department. Six of them currently head important police divisions, marking a new chapter for women’s leadership in the state police service.

Charu Sinha (1996 Batch)

IPS Charu Sinha

Charu Sinha became the first woman to head Telangana’s CID in 2014. Though she holds the rank of IG, she took charge after the former CID chief retired.

She was deputed to central service and became the first woman IPS officer to head CRPF sectors in Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, and the South Zone.

After seven years, she returned to the Telangana cadre and now heads three major roles: Chief of CID, Women Safety Division, and SHE Teams, in addition to being the first woman DGP of the ACB.

Shikha Goel (1994 Batch)

IPS Shikha Goel

Originally an Uttar Pradesh cadre, Shikha Goel served in Jammu & Kashmir before transferring to undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Post-bifurcation, she was allotted to Telangana.

She has held several significant roles, including Additional DGP (Crime), CID Chief, and Head of the Cyber Security Bureau. She successfully cracked several cybercrime networks operating across states and helped victims recover money lost in cyber frauds.

She is currently the Director of TGSCSB and the first woman IPS officer to serve as DG, Vigilance and Enforcement.

B Sumathi Reddy (2006 Batch):

IPS B Sumathi Reddy

Selected as a DSP and later promoted to IPS, Sumathi Reddy is now heading the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), a highly sensitive division that monitors Maoist activities. She is the first woman in the country to lead such a department.

Taking charge as IG in December 2023, she has played an effective role in controlling extremist activities in Telangana.

Swati Lakra (1995 Batch)

IPS Swati Lakra

Swati Lakra played a key role in strengthening the Telangana Women Safety Department. After state formation, she led the formation of SHE Teams, expanding them from Hyderabad to the entire state.

She also developed multiple safety modules for women. She currently serves as Additional DGP for Organisations and Home Guards and as DG of the Special Protection Force (SPF).

Abhilasha Bisht (1994 Batch)

IPS Abhilasha Bisht

Belonging to Jharkhand cadre, Abhilasha Bisht is the first woman Director of the Telangana Police Academy, established in 1986. The academy trains constables and DSP-level officers of the state. Before this, she also served as the head of Telangana Special Police.

Dr Soumya Mishra (1994 Batch)

IPS Dr Soumya Mishra

The first woman IPS officer from Odisha, Dr Soumya Mishra served in several districts, including Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Warangal as ASP and SP.

During her tenure as SP of Warangal, she introduced a new rehabilitation policy for surrendered Maoists, helping many reintegrate into society. Since December 2023, she has been the DG of Prisons in Telangana, initiating several reforms, including new jails and welfare programs for released prisoners.

Overall, women IPS officers in Telangana are not only increasing in number but are also leading major departments with distinction, proving their capability and dedication in every aspect of policing and public service.