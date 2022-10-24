Rishi Sunak to be new UK PM as Penny Mordaunt pulls out of race

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 24th October 2022 6:47 pm IST
Rishi Sunak (Photo: ANI)

Rishi Sunak is all set to make history as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister, as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race on Monday.

Sunak was on Monday inching closer to becoming Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after his former boss Boris Johnson quit the Conservative Party leadership race, saying it was “simply not the right time” for his comeback.

With the former prime minister and Mordaunt stepping aside, the 42-year-old Sunak has secured his place as PM.

“We all owe it to the country, to each other and to Rishi to unite and work together for the good of the nation. There is much work to be done” tweeted Mordaunt in a statement on Twitter.

