Rising temperatures, rising stress: Toll of climate change on mental health

As our planet continues to face the increasing effects of climate change, we often look at only the visible and tangible impacts. For example, every summer brings with it disturbing headlines announcing record-breaking high temperatures in cities across the world, floods, rising sea levels, etc. However, there is a less noticeable consequence on humans that needs attention, and that is the impact that climate change has on mental health.

Studies have highlighted the direct and indirect ways in which climate change impacts individual mental health. The aftermath of adverse weather events and disasters leaves communities grappling with trauma and uncertainty, contributing to a higher prevalence of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Moreover, there are indirect effects of climate change—such as increased risk of injury and physical health problems. Additionally, as people become more aware of the problems facing our world, they’re feeling different kinds of eco-emotions. For instance, eco-grief happens when people feel sad about losing places they care about, like their home or a favourite natural spot, because of changes in the environment. People go through eco-depression when they feel really down about what might happen in the future because of climate change, and they feel like there’s nothing they can do to stop it. Climate anxiety or eco-anxiety is when people get super stressed or scared about the big dangers that climate change could bring. These indirect effects further exacerbate mental health challenges, particularly among vulnerable populations.

Higher temperatures result in deaths

In India, a country particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, the toll on mental well-being is evident. Research has shown how higher temperatures are associated with increased sleep difficulties, as well as feelings of helplessness and inability to cope. However, the effect was more significant among the rural populations than the urban populations. It was additionally observed that the impact was evident during the agriculture season. It was seen that high temperatures during the agricultural season result in lower agricultural output and lessened physical health. There are two ways through which climate change may affect psychological well-being: reduced incomes creating economic uncertainty and reduced ability to spend on consumption, affecting physical health and mental health indirectly.

The human cost of climate change extends beyond data points. It manifests in the lives lost to suicide, with fluctuations in temperature significantly influencing farmer suicides in India. A study showed how, over the past three decades, an estimated 59,000 suicides have been attributed to rising temperatures—an alarming reminder of the urgent need for action.

Amidst this existential threat of climate change, there are glimmers of hope. Governments around the world, including India, have taken steps to confront the challenge head-on, implementing ambitious policies aimed at mitigating its impact. The National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) mentions how the government plans to deal with climate change. The NAPCC focuses on eight missions, ranging from investing in renewable energy to promoting sustainable agriculture.

Treatment facilities

While major efforts are being taken, we must confront the reality that our collective well-being also hangs in the balance. So, treatment facilities and support services must be made accessible, particularly in the aftermath of natural disasters when vulnerability to stress is severe. As a result, promoting positive mental health and resilience-building strategiescan serve as crucial tools to mitigate the psychological distress induced by climate change.

Additionally, integrating mental health considerations into climate change policies and programmes and implementing community-based approaches is not merely a matter of moral requirement but a practical need. Only by addressing the intersectional challenges of environmental degradation and mental health can we hope for a more resilient and equitable future for generations to come.

Therefore, the time for action is now. With each passing day, the impacts of climate change on mental health become more pronounced. It is upon us to recognise the interconnectedness of these crises and take critical steps to protect the well-being of current and future generations. It is only through focused, multisectoral efforts that we will be able to effectively navigate the consequences of climate change and safeguard both our planet and mental health.

Apoorva Ramachandra is a Research Associate at the Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP). She has a Master’s degree in Economics from the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy. Her areas of research include development economics, education, and gender.