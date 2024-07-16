Rising terror acts, failure of security grid in J-K: Congress

Jammu: The Congress on Tuesday held anti-Pakistan protests and criticised the BJP-led government for the “failure of the security grid” in Jammu and Kashmir to address the escalating terrorist activities.

Four Army personnel, including a captain, lost their lives after sustaining injuries in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla, hundreds of workers took out a rally and protested against Pakistan for its alleged support of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

They raised anti-Pakistan slogans and carried placards demanding immediate comprehensive operations to clear the hills of Jammu of terrorist elements.

Criticising the government, Bhalla said, “This represents a complete breakdown of governance as there has been no visible improvement on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There has been a significant failure in the security grid in Jammu, leading to a rise in terrorist activities. Terrorism is on the rise in the region, instilling fear among the people. The government and security agencies have failed to contain it,” Bhalla told reporters.

He alleged the security situation is deteriorating in the region with soldiers laying down their lives.

“When there have been review meetings from the prime minister to the lieutenant governor? What is the actual ground situation? There have been 11 major incidents recently,” he added.

While expressing solidarity with the government, he urged it to take decisive steps to eliminate terrorists in the hills.

Meanwhile, families of soldiers staged protests in response to the increasing number of terror attacks in the Jammu region, particularly following the recent encounter in the Doda district. The protesters urged the government to take strong actions against terrorism and called for measures against individuals who support such acts.

Amid chants of “Pakistan Murdabad,” the Hindu Jagran Manch staged a protest at Venus Chowk in Udhampur.