Riteish, Genelia celebrate 12th wedding anniversary in special way, netizens say ‘couple goals’

Mumbai: Star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have completed 12 years of marital bliss.

The duo on Saturday marked their wedding anniversary by posting adorable posts for each other on social media.

Genelia dropped a hilarious video of them having fun together and captioned it, “My Dearest Navra, This reel is pretty much us

Me – constantly wanting something from you

You -doing exactly the opposite Me – totally upset

You – Have no clue what went wrong… He he he

But that’s love I guess – always sticking together, always building something special, never giving up and Always being each other’s constant.”

She added, “I Love you @riteishd

youarestuckwithmeforlife

Happy Anniversary Love.”

The post left netizens in awe.

“You both are couple goals,” a social media user commented.

“How cute,” another one wrote.

Riteish, on the other hand, posted a lovey-dovey image of himself with Genelia.

“When your whole world fits within your arms… aur jeene ko kya chahiye….Happy Anniversary Baiko !!! Everyday with you is a blessing!!! @geneliad,” he wrote.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be seen in an upcoming film ‘100%’ and in an upcoming horror comedy film ‘Kakuda’ alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

He will also be seen in the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise ‘Housefull’.Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali in 2024.

Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with ‘Ved’, which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut. It is Genelia’s maiden Marathi venture.

Also, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka’s former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy’s son Kireeti as a lead actor. It’s a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.