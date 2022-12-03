RITES presents Chandigarh mobility plan

Chandigarh: Chandigarh’s mobility plan is divided in short, medium and long-term transport improvement proposals that highlighted the components of parkings, junction improvements, pedestrian infrastructure improvement plan, road infrastructure, city bus system, inter-modal interchanges and integrated freight complexes.

These facts came to light on Friday at a meeting here chaired by Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, to discuss the comprehensive mobility plan for tricity prepared by RITES Ltd.

The company presented its report on the basis of the household survey conducted in the region and identified major travel corridors in the tricity to reduce the vehicular congestion and improve the mobility on these routes.

For operation of the city bus routes network in neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula, a meeting will be called with the representatives of both towns for integrating the city bus routes of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

Also Read TN power utility to float tender for installation of smart meters

RITES has also proposed formation of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) to ensure coordination among various institutions and formulationA implementation of major schemes and initiatives to improve the traffic situation and mobility in the city.

The comprehensive mobility report presented will be updated as per the observations received by all stakeholders and to be submitted within a month’s time which will be further discussed among stakeholders.