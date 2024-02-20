Rituraj Singh, Shah Rukh Khan’s photos from 1980s goes viral

Mumbai: In a piece of sad news, Rituraj Singh, a well-known actor passed away on February 20, 2024, due to cardiac arrest at the age of 59. The actor was discharged from the hospital after he was admitted following a stomach infection. But, his health condition deteriorated last night, and suffered a heart attack at his home.

Do you know that this Bollywood/TV actor had a long and close relationship with Shah Rukh Khan since his theatre days? King Khan and Rituraj were part of Barry John’s Theatre Action Group (TAG) and had a love for acting in common.

A throwback photo of Rituraj Singh with Shah Rukh Khan and other theatre group members has now become viral after the former’s death, proving their close relationship and nostalgia.

This black and white picture shows Rituraj Singh with SRK, Sanjoy K. Roy, and Divya Seth as they were going to Kolkata to perform ‘Rough Crossing’ in aid of Shruti, by Barry John. This old picture is reportedly from the 1980s.

Rituraj Singh had revealed in an old interview that it was Shah Rukh Khan who motivated him to move to Mumbai and pursue his dream of becoming an actor. He also said he never asked SRK for work in movies because he didn’t want to misuse their friendship.

“We used to discuss many things about life. At that age, you are just filled up with everyday stuff and there is an everyday high. We used to rehearse together and play football, among other things. Somewhere down the line, he got the feeling that acting is something that his life is all about and thank God it happened, or else, we wouldn’t have had a magnet of a miraculous star today,” he had said according to Indian Express.

Rituraj had also said that they were “thick buddies” who would often share clothes, “We could fit into each other’s clothes because of the same body structure. We were real thick buddies, and those were the best days of my life. “

Rituraj Singh was famous for his appearances in TV series such as ‘Banegi Apni Baat’, ‘Tehkikaat’, ‘Kutumb’, ‘Jyoti’, ‘Beintehaa’ and the latest ‘Anupamaa’. He was also in films Badrinath Ki Dulhania and ‘Yaariyan 2’.