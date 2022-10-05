Riyadh International Book Fair award launched, know the prize

Riyadh: The Literature, Publishing and Translation Authority in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday launched the Riyadh International Book Fair 2022 award with a total value of 300,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The commission indicated that the award targets local, Arab and international publishing houses who are participating in the Riyadh International Book Fair.

The Riyadh International Book Fair began on Thursday, September 29, and will continue until Saturday, October 8, in Riyadh under the slogan Culture Classes, with the participation of 1,200 publishing houses – representing 32 countries.

The division of prizes for the categories are as follows

The prize for excellence in publishing will be at a value of 50,000 Saudi Riyals; the prize for excellence in specialized publishing for children will be 50,000 Saudi Riyals; and the prize for excellence publishing in translation will be worth 50,000 Saudi Riyals.

Among the other categories are— the prize for excellence in digital publishing for digital platforms, amounting to 50,000 Saudi Riyals; the prize for excellence in Saudi content publishing is 50,000 Saudi Riyals; in addition to the readers’ choice award which would be 50,000 Saudi Riyals.

The announcement of the winners will be made at an honoring ceremony to be held at the closing of the Riyadh International Book Fair 2022 on October 8.

Opportunity to participate

The authority also provided the public and readers with the opportunity to participate in selecting the winner of the Readers’ Choice Award through voting that begins on October 4 through the Riyadh International Book Fair application through the links for IOS and Android devices.

It is worth noting that the Riyadh International Book Fair 2022 was launched under the slogan “Culture Classes”, where it will present a comprehensive cultural program over 10 days covering all aspects of creativity.