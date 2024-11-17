Riyadh Season 2024 attracts six million visitors so far

Riyadh Season 2024, an entertainment and tourist festival in Saudi Arabia, has set a new milestone by attracting six million visitors since its launch.

This comes just a week after announcing that the number had exceeded four million visitors.

This achievement contributed to the success of various events and entertainment zones, attracting both local and international visitors.

Also Read Saudi Arabia deports Indian man accused in 2011 Goa riots

The areas that contribute to this significant turnout include “The Venue”, the newly launched zone near “Kingdom Arena”, as well as “Boulevard City”, “Boulevard World”, the “Zoo”, and “Al-Suwaidi Park”, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“Wonder Garden,” opened a week ago to the public, is also attracting large numbers of visitors.

This new record number of visitors demonstrates Riyadh Season’s global status as a leading entertainment destination that provides a diverse range of entertainment, including boxing, wrestling, tennis matches, concerts, restaurants, parks, and unique experiences in the new zones, giving visitors an unparalleled experience.

Also Read Indian couple found dead at home in Saudi Arabia

The fifth edition of the Riyadh Season began on October 12 with a grand opening ceremony featuring Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Missy Elliott, and a significant boxing match at Kingdom Arena.

Riyadh Season 2024 is set to solidify its global entertainment status with a variety of events and attractions in the Kingdom’s heart.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia is actively pursuing the expansion of its entertainment industry to diversify its oil-based economy.